What's the story

Sweet potatoes and chickpeas are two powerhouse ingredients that come together to create a flavorful, nutritious dish.

Both are rich in essential nutrients, making them a great choice for those wanting to spice up their diet with plant-based options.

Sweet potatoes make for a good source of vitamins A and C, while chickpeas add protein and fiber.

Together, they make a versatile base for many dishes that can be enjoyed by many.