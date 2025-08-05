Boost balance with Bulgarian split squat variations

The Bulgarian split squat is a killer lower body exercise that builds strength and balance. Adding its variations into your workout can help you target various muscles and improve your overall stability. In this article, we will take a look at some variations of Bulgarian split squat and see how each of them can help you improve balance and strength on the fitness journey.

Classic move Traditional Bulgarian split squat benefits The traditional Bulgarian split squat hits all major muscles in the legs, building strength in your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. As you place one foot behind you on a bench or step, the move tests your balance, while allowing the muscles to grow. It's the best way to boost lower body power without lifting heavy.

Weighted variation Adding dumbbells for extra challenge Adding dumbbells to the Bulgarian split squat adds another level of resistance and increases the intensity of the exercise. Holding a weight in each hand while performing the movement not only activates the leg muscles more but also engages other muscle groups in the arms and core. This way, you strengthen the legs, while also improving grip strength and coordination, making it a full-body workout.

Elevated front foot Elevating front foot for increased difficulty Raising the front foot on a platform or step adds complexity to the Bulgarian split squat by increasing range of motion. This variation places more emphasis on flexibility and stability, as it requires greater control throughout the movement. It is ideal for those looking to push their limits further.

Jumping variation Incorporating plyometrics for explosive power Adding a plyometric element to the Bulgarian split squat means jumping from one position to another while executing it. This explosive movement not only improves cardiovascular endurance but also targets fast-twitch muscle fibers in the legs. It is useful for athletes who are looking to improve their agility and speed.