Enjoy this rich, satisfying dish that perfectly balances robust flavors and textures.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:09 pm Jul 10, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Feijoada, traditionally a Brazilian stew of beans with beef and pork, gets a vegan makeover in this guide. Originating from Brazil, feijoada is often considered the country's national dish. This version swaps out meat for plant-based alternatives, making it suitable for vegetarians and vegans alike. Rich in flavors and history, this dish is a testament to the versatility of vegan cooking. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan feijoada, gather two cups of black beans (soaked overnight), one large onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), two bay leaves, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, one red bell pepper (chopped), three tablespoons tomato paste, eight cups vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and two tablespoons olive oil. Garnish with parsley and orange slices.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Drain, rinse soaked black beans. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pot over medium. Saute half the onion until translucent, then add garlic until fragrant. Add beans, bay leaves, smoked paprika, and salt to taste, followed by vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for about an hour or until the beans are tender.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

While the beans simmer, heat the remaining olive oil over medium. Add the remaining onion and red bell pepper, sauteing until they soften. Then, mix in the tomato paste, cooking for a minute more before setting aside. This process ensures that the vegetables are perfectly prepared to be combined with the beans for a harmonious blend of flavors.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Once the beans are tender but not mushy, add the sauteed vegetables to the bean mix. Stir thoroughly for even blending. Continue simmering on low for another 30 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully. This process ensures that each component of the dish contributes to a rich, harmonious flavor profile, enhancing the overall taste and appeal of the vegan feijoada.

Step 4

Final touches

Taste your feijoada, adjusting seasoning with salt or pepper as necessary. Before removing from heat, consider discarding the bay leaves. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve it hot, accompanied by orange slices for a refreshing contrast. Savor your deliciously hearty Brazilian vegan feijoada, a perfect meal that marries rich flavors with satisfying textures, offering a delightful culinary experience.