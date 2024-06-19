In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a divine vegan pear frangipane tart with a blend of all-purpose flour, almond flour, sugar, vegan butter, ice water, almond paste, and ripe pears.

Start by crafting a crust, then bake it until golden.

While it's baking, prepare a smooth almond filling, spread it over the crust, and top with pear slices and almond slivers.

Once baked to perfection, let it cool, slice, and serve this sweet, nutty delight that's sure to impress.

Cook this heavenly vegan pear frangipane tart

By Anujj Trehaan 11:17 am Jun 19, 2024

What's the story The pear frangipane tart is a classic dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. Its origins trace back to French cuisine, known for its rich flavors and delicate pastries. This vegan version maintains the traditional taste and texture without the use of animal products, making it a perfect treat for everyone to enjoy. Let's get cooking and bring this heavenly dessert to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful tart, you'll need one cup all-purpose flour, one-half cup almond flour, one-quarter cup granulated sugar, one-half teaspoon salt, six tablespoons cold vegan butter (cubed), four to five tablespoons ice water, one cup almond paste, and three ripe pears (peeled, sliced). Garnish with sliced almonds. These ingredients blend to create a sweet and satisfying dessert.

Step 1

Prepare the tart crust

Start the crust by mixing all-purpose flour, almond flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add cubed vegan butter, blending with fingers or a pastry cutter until it looks like coarse crumbs. Slowly mix in ice water, a tablespoon at a time, until dough forms without being sticky. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for one hour.

Step 2

Roll out and bake crust

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out the chilled dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch diameter circle. Transfer it carefully to a tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing gently into place. Trim excess dough from the edges. Prick the bottom several times with a fork, then bake for about 20 minutes or until it turns lightly golden.

Step 3

Prepare almond filling and assemble tart

While the crust is baking, prepare the frangipane filling by blending almond paste until smooth; spread evenly over the baked crust, leaving a slight border around the edge uncoated. Arrange pear slices on top in an attractive pattern; sprinkle with sliced almonds. Return the tart to the oven, bake additional minutes or until the filling is set and pears are tender.

Step4

Serve and enjoy

Allow the tart to cool completely before removing it from the pan. Slice and serve as desired. This vegan pear frangipane tart not only looks impressive but also offers a rich, nutty flavor complemented perfectly by the sweetness of pears. Whether serving at a special occasion or simply enjoying a weekend treat, this dessert is sure to delight all who taste it.