Summarize Simplifying... In short Don't toss those citrus peels or coffee grounds just yet!

Boil the peels or herbs like rosemary and lavender to naturally deodorize your home, or use coffee grounds to absorb unpleasant smells.

For a constant fresh scent, create a DIY reed diffuser with baby oil and essential oils, or place jars of baking soda mixed with essential oils around your home to neutralize odors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Budget-friendly homemade natural air fresheners

By Anujj Trehaan 04:58 pm Nov 25, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Making your home smell nice doesn't have to mean resorting to chemical-laden air fresheners from the store. In fact, you can whip up your own natural alternatives with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen or even your garden. These DIY air fresheners are not only cost-effective but also let you create your favorite fragrances, all while being kinder to the environment.

Citrus peels

Citrus Magic

Wait, don't discard those leftover lemon, orange, or grapefruit peels! By boiling them in water, you can diffuse their essential oils into the air, creating a natural deodorizer. Just put the peels in a pot of water and let it simmer on low heat for an hour or two. The resulting citrusy aroma will permeate your home, neutralizing any unpleasant odors and replacing them with a fresh, clean scent.

Herbs and spices

Herbal delight

Fresh herbs such as rosemary, lavender, and mint are natural deodorizers that can fill your home with a refreshing scent. Simply add a combination of these herbs and your favorite spices (think cinnamon sticks or cloves) to a pot of boiling water and let the aroma permeate your space. This technique not only infuses your home with a pleasant fragrance but also introduces some much-needed humidity during the drier months.

Odor absorber

Baking soda solutions

Small jars of baking soda, a natural odor neutralizer, can be placed strategically around your home. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil (think lavender or eucalyptus) to each jar. Put them in bathrooms, kitchens, and near pet areas or wherever you want to prevent unpleasant smells. Baking soda will absorb the nasty odors, and in turn the essential oils will release a subtle, refreshing fragrance.

Oil infusion

DIY reed diffuser

To enjoy a constant diffusion of fragrance, you can create your own reed diffuser using baby oil as it is odorless and transparent. Combine $10 worth of baby oil with thirty drops of essential oil in a small vase or bottle. Place bamboo skewers or rattan diffuser sticks into the bottle. They will absorb the oil mixture and emit the aroma into the air gradually.

Freshener Beans

Coffee grounds charm

Coffee grounds can act as natural deodorizers, soaking up unpleasant smells while releasing that familiar, comforting scent of fresh-brewed coffee. Just put dry used coffee grounds in open containers or wrap them in breathable material like old stockings or cheesecloth bags. Place these wherever you want to eliminate odors - think fridges, closets, or even cars for a quick and surprisingly effective freshness upgrade.