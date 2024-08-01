In short Simplifying... In short This Caribbean jerk jackfruit wrap recipe is a delightful blend of sweet and spicy.

What's the story The Caribbean jerk jackfruit wrap is a vegetarian and eggless delight, infused with the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean. This dish, rooted in the islands' rich culinary traditions, uses jackfruit as a meat substitute, ideal for vegetarians and vegans. Experience its spicy, sweet and tangy taste that promises to tantalize your taste buds. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this Caribbean wrap, gather a 20-ounce can of young green jackfruit in brine, two tablespoons olive oil, one thinly sliced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one thinly sliced red bell pepper, two tablespoons jerk seasoning, salt to taste, four large tortillas, a cup of shredded lettuce, half a cup each of diced tomatoes and mangoes, and an avocado.

Step 1

Prepare the jackfruit

Begin by preparing the jackfruit. After draining and rinsing it well, use your hands or a fork to shred it into pieces that resemble pulled pork. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the shredded jackfruit and saute for about five minutes until it starts to brown slightly. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture.

Step 2

Cook with seasonings

Add the sliced onion and minced garlic to the skillet with jackfruit. Saute until they become soft and fragrant. Then incorporate the red bell pepper slices along with two tablespoons of jerk seasoning. Mix well ensuring that all pieces are evenly coated with spices. Cook for another five minutes until everything is well combined and aromatic.

Step 3

Assemble your wrap

Warm up your tortillas on a skillet or microwave them for about 10 seconds each so they become pliable. To assemble each wrap: lay out a tortilla on a flat surface, spread some shredded lettuce across its center followed by spoonfuls of cooked jerk jackfruit mixture then top with diced tomatoes, mangoes, and slices of avocado.

Step 4

Roll it up!

To roll up your wrap, fold in the sides toward the center, then tightly roll from bottom to top, ensuring fillings stay inside. Optionally, grill each side on a skillet for 30 seconds for crispiness. This wrap blends sweet tropical fruits with spicy jerk seasonings in soft tortillas, offering a taste of Caribbean sunshine at mealtime.