Whip up a Caribbean-inspired meal with this simple recipe for jerk cauliflower steaks.

Start by slicing a cauliflower into thick steaks, then brush them with a blend of olive oil, jerk seasoning, garlic and onion powder, and roast in the oven.

Serve these flavorful steaks with a squeeze of fresh lime and a sprinkle of cilantro or parsley, and pair with rice or salad for a complete, vibrant meal.

Caribbean jerk cauliflower steaks recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:08 pm Jul 25, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Caribbean jerk cauliflower steaks offer a unique vegetarian twist on a classic Caribbean dish. Traditionally used to season meats, jerk seasoning is here adapted for cauliflower, making the recipe suitable for vegetarians and those seeking eggless options. The dish merges bold, spicy Caribbean flavors with the substantial texture of cauliflower. Let's begin cooking to bring a taste of the islands directly to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you'll need one large cauliflower head, two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of vegetarian jerk seasoning, one teaspoon of garlic powder, half a teaspoon of onion powder, and salt to taste. For garnish and added flavor, have fresh lime wedges and optionally fresh cilantro or parsley ready. These ingredients combine for a flavorful Caribbean-inspired meal.

Step 1

Preparing your cauliflower

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). While the oven heats up, remove the leaves from your cauliflower and cut it into thick steaks approximately three-quarters of an inch thick. You should be able to get about four steaks from one large head. It's okay if some florets fall apart; you can roast these alongside the steaks.

Step 2

Seasoning your steaks

In a small bowl, blend the olive oil with jerk seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Generously brush this mixture on both sides of each cauliflower steak, ensuring thorough coverage for deep flavor penetration. This careful application is vital for infusing the steaks with the rich, aromatic Caribbean spices, making every bite a flavorful experience.

Step 3

Roasting time

Place your seasoned cauliflower steaks on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes, aiming for tenderness and a nice char on the edges. Ensure even cooking by carefully flipping each steak with a spatula halfway through the roasting time. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and flavor.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once roasted to perfection, transfer your Caribbean jerk cauliflower steaks onto plates. Squeeze fresh lime juice over each steak right before serving to enhance their flavors further. Garnish with chopped cilantro or parsley if desired. These steaks pair wonderfully with rice or a simple salad for a complete meal that brings vibrant Caribbean flavors right into your home kitchen.