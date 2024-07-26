In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Japanese culinary delight with this simple miso aubergine glaze recipe.

Impress your guests with this Japanese miso aubergine glaze recipe

02:29 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story The Japanese miso eggplant, or nasu dengaku, is a classic showcasing simple ingredients' deep flavors. Originating from Japan, it features umami-rich miso paste glazed over tender eggplants. A vegetarian and eggless delight, it has gained global popularity for its savory-sweet taste. Rooted in traditional Japanese cuisine, this dish brings cultural heritage to your table. Let's get cooking!

To prepare this dish, you need two medium-sized eggplants, three tablespoons white miso paste, one tablespoon mirin, one tablespoon soy sauce, one tablespoon sugar, and two tablespoons vegetable oil. Garnish with one teaspoon of sesame seeds and chopped green onions. These ingredients create a rich glaze that complements the tender texture of the baked eggplants perfectly.

Preparing the aubergines

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Score the flesh of each eggplant half in a criss-cross pattern, avoiding cutting through the skin. This promotes flavor absorption and even cooking. Brush each half with vegetable oil, place them on a baking sheet, flesh side up, and bake for about 25 minutes or until they turn soft and slightly golden.

Making the miso glaze

While your eggplants are baking, start preparing the miso glaze. In a small bowl, combine the white miso paste, mirin, soy sauce, and sugar. Mix these ingredients thoroughly until you achieve a smooth consistency. This carefully blended glaze is what gives the dish its distinctive flavor profile—offering umami from the miso with a complementary sweetness from both the sugar and mirin.

Glazing and broiling

After baking the eggplants until they're soft, keep the oven on, switching to broil or the highest temperature if broiling isn't an option. Generously cover each half with miso glaze, ensuring even coverage. Broil for about three minutes or until the glaze bubbles nicely without burning. This step caramelizes the glaze, adding a rich flavor and texture to the dish.

Final touches

After achieving the bubbling effect, remove the eggplants from the oven. Immediately place them on plates, sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, and serve. Enjoy the harmonious flavors in every bite, creating an unforgettable at-home dining experience. This dish delights with its taste and simple preparation, welcoming cooks of all levels to enjoy both making and eating it.