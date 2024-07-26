In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Lebanese vegan shawarma wrap by roasting spiced portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions, then layering them on whole wheat tortillas with greens.

02:22 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story The Lebanese vegan shawarma wrap offers a unique take on traditional Middle Eastern sharma. Originating from the Levant, this staple street food is known for its savory flavors. This version uses spiced, roasted vegetables instead of meat, catering to plant-based diets. It embodies culinary adaptation while maintaining its rich history and cultural significance. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegan shawarma, gather two sliced portobello mushrooms, one julienned red bell pepper, one yellow bell pepper, a large sliced onion, two tablespoons olive oil, a teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of turmeric, and salt and pepper. Use four whole wheat tortillas and greens like lettuce or spinach. Optional are tomatoes, cucumbers, and tahini sauce.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, combine the sliced portobello mushrooms, julienned bell peppers, sliced onion with olive oil, cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Toss everything together until the vegetables are well-coated with the spices and oil. Spread them out on a baking sheet in an even layer.

Step 2

Roast vegetables

Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and roast the vegetables for 20-25 minutes, until they are tender and slightly charred at the edges. Halfway through, it's important to stir or flip them to ensure even cooking. This step guarantees that each vegetable piece cooks uniformly, achieving the desired tenderness and char that enhances their flavor for the wrap.

Step 3

Assemble your wrap

Heat your whole wheat tortillas on a skillet over medium heat for about 30 seconds on each side, or until they become pliable. Spread out each tortilla flat on your work surface. Begin by placing a layer of your chosen greens in the center of each tortilla. Then, evenly distribute the roasted vegetables over the greens across each tortilla, preparing them for wrapping.

Step 4

Add toppings and serve

If you desire, add extra toppings like fresh sliced tomatoes or cucorns for a burst of freshness, or drizzle some tahini sauce for added creaminess. Carefully roll up your wraps, ensuring to tuck in both ends tightly as you go, to prevent any ingredients from falling out while eating. Your delicious Lebanese vegan shawarma wraps are now perfectly ready to be savored and enjoyed!