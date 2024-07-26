In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Thai pineapple fried rice by sautéing garlic and onion, then adding bell pepper, peas, and pineapple.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:42 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Thai pineapple fried rice, a vibrant dish from Thailand, blends sweet pineapple with savory fried rice. Popular in Thai restaurants globally, it caters to vegetarian and vegan diets. Its unique flavor combination and cultural significance make it essential for those exploring Thai cuisine. This dish is a delightful exploration of taste and tradition. Let's get cooking.

For this dish, gather two cups cooked jasmine rice (preferably left overnight), one cup diced pineapple, half a cup roasted cashews, three tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon curry powder, half a teaspoon of sugar, two minced garlic cloves, one small chopped onion, one diced red bell pepper, half a cup thawed peas, two tablespoons vegetable oil, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the rice

Begin by heating one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large pan or wok over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped onion to the pan. Saute them until they become soft and emit a fragrant aroma, but ensure they do not brown. This step is crucial as it creates the aromatic base that is essential for the fried rice's flavor.

Step 2

Adding vegetables and pineapple

Increase the heat to medium-high and add the diced red bell pepper to the pan. Stir-fry for about two minutes until it slightly softens. Then, introduce the thawed peas and continue stir-frying for another minute. Finally, mix in your diced pineapple, stirring well to ensure all ingredients are evenly combined. This step is crucial for blending the flavors perfectly.

Step 3

Seasoning and combining with rice

First, sprinkle curry powder over the vegetable-pineapple mix, then add sugar. Pour soy sauce evenly across all ingredients in the pan or wok. Stir well to ensure the seasoning thoroughly coats each component, avoiding any clumps. This step is crucial for blending the flavors perfectly, ensuring a harmonious balance between sweet and savory elements in your Thai pineapple fried rice.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Add the pre-cooked jasmine rice to the pan, incorporating another tablespoon of vegetable oil if needed. Mix thoroughly yet gently to avoid breaking the rice grains, ensuring even ingredient distribution. Finish by adding roasted cashews for crunch. Serve hot directly from the stovetop onto plates or bowls, offering a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors in this vegetarian Thai pineapple fried rice.