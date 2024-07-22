In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Thai Massaman curry with this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in vegetable oil, then add Massaman curry paste for a rich, aromatic base.

Simmer cubed potatoes and sliced carrots in coconut milk until tender, and serve hot with rice or flatbreads for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Thai Massaman curry veggie recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:53 am Jul 22, 202411:53 am

What's the story Thai Massaman curry is a flavorful dish that blends Thailand's aromatic spices with a hearty vegetable mix. Originating from southern Thailand, it incorporates influences from Malay and Indian cuisines, creating a unique flavor profile. It's slightly sweet, mildly spicy, and deeply savory, making it ideal for vegetarians seeking an eggless option. This dish promises a delightful culinary journey. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian Thai Massaman curry, gather two tablespoons vegetable oil, one thinly sliced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, four tablespoons vegetarian Massaman curry paste, a 400ml can of coconut milk, two cubed medium potatoes, one sliced carrot, half a cup of optional roasted peanuts or cashews, one tablespoon tamarind paste or lime juice for acidity, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by washing and preparing your vegetables. Carefully peel the potatoes, then cut them into small, bite-sized cubes. Proceed to slice the carrot into thin rounds. These vegetables are crucial as they form the robust base of your curry. Ensuring that they are cut into uniform sizes is vital for achieving even cooking throughout the dish, enhancing both texture and flavor in every bite.

Step 2

Sauteing aromatics

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced onion and saute until they start to soften and turn translucent - about five minutes. Then add minced garlic and grated ginger to the pan and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step is crucial as it builds the foundational flavors for your curry.

Step 3

Adding curry paste

Add four tablespoons of Massaman curry paste to the pan with the sauteed onions, garlic and ginger. Fry for about two minutes to release the paste's flavors into the oil, creating a flavorful base. This step enhances the dish's taste and aroma, preparing it for the addition of further ingredients. It's essential for infusing the curry with its characteristic rich and aromatic qualities.

Step 4

Simmering with coconut milk

Add a 400ml can of coconut milk, cubed potatoes, and sliced carrots to the pan with aromatics and curry paste. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. This ensures vegetables cook evenly without sticking. Serve this vegetarian Thai Massaman curry hot with steamed rice or flatbreads like naan or roti to enjoy the flavorful sauce.