Try this Thai Massaman curry veggie recipe
Thai Massaman curry is a flavorful dish that blends Thailand's aromatic spices with a hearty vegetable mix. Originating from southern Thailand, it incorporates influences from Malay and Indian cuisines, creating a unique flavor profile. It's slightly sweet, mildly spicy, and deeply savory, making it ideal for vegetarians seeking an eggless option. This dish promises a delightful culinary journey. Let's get cooking.
Gather the following ingredients
For this vegetarian Thai Massaman curry, gather two tablespoons vegetable oil, one thinly sliced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, four tablespoons vegetarian Massaman curry paste, a 400ml can of coconut milk, two cubed medium potatoes, one sliced carrot, half a cup of optional roasted peanuts or cashews, one tablespoon tamarind paste or lime juice for acidity, and salt to taste.
Preparing the vegetables
Begin by washing and preparing your vegetables. Carefully peel the potatoes, then cut them into small, bite-sized cubes. Proceed to slice the carrot into thin rounds. These vegetables are crucial as they form the robust base of your curry. Ensuring that they are cut into uniform sizes is vital for achieving even cooking throughout the dish, enhancing both texture and flavor in every bite.
Sauteing aromatics
Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced onion and saute until they start to soften and turn translucent - about five minutes. Then add minced garlic and grated ginger to the pan and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step is crucial as it builds the foundational flavors for your curry.
Adding curry paste
Add four tablespoons of Massaman curry paste to the pan with the sauteed onions, garlic and ginger. Fry for about two minutes to release the paste's flavors into the oil, creating a flavorful base. This step enhances the dish's taste and aroma, preparing it for the addition of further ingredients. It's essential for infusing the curry with its characteristic rich and aromatic qualities.
Simmering with coconut milk
Add a 400ml can of coconut milk, cubed potatoes, and sliced carrots to the pan with aromatics and curry paste. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. This ensures vegetables cook evenly without sticking. Serve this vegetarian Thai Massaman curry hot with steamed rice or flatbreads like naan or roti to enjoy the flavorful sauce.