How to mix and match bracelets like a pro

Celebrity bracelet stacking has become a fad, but we aren't complaining. This style statement is all about mixing and matching to create a look that's so them. Celebrities often use this trick to add a dash of pizzazz to their outfit, making it an easily adaptable trend for anyone who wants to up their style quotient. Here's how stars achieve this timeless chic wrist statement.

Drive 1 Mixing metals for versatility Mixing different metals such as gold, silver, and rose gold is a celebrity-approved trick to add versatility to your bracelet stacks. It makes pairing with outfits and accessories easier. When you mix different metal tones, you get a balanced yet dynamic look that stands out without being too overpowering.

Drive 2 Incorporating textures and materials Celebrities also like to play with textures and materials in their bracelet stacks, be it leather, beads, or fabric. This gives more depth and character to the entire stack. Playing with different materials can also give a glimpse of your personal style, all the while making the look fresh and interesting.

Drive 3 Balancing bold with subtle pieces The secret to nailing a celebrity bracelet stack is to balance statement pieces with more subtle ones. Not only does it create harmony within the stack, but it also allows the stand out pieces to shine without overshadowing others. Celebrities often pick one or two bold bracelets as the focal points, and team them up with simpler designs.

Drive 4 Personalization through charms and symbols Adding personalized charms or symbols is another trick celebs rely on in bracelet stacking. These elements can denote personal milestones or interests, making the stack more meaningful. Personalized touches not only make each stack stand out, but also give a glimpse into the wearer's personality or life story.