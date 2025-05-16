What's the story

Scandinavia is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

The region also gives travelers the opportunity to explore some charming towns, which appear to be straight out of a fairy tale.

These idyllic escapes combine natural beauty with architectural marvels.

From colorful wooden houses on cobblestone streets to tranquil waterfront views, every town has a story to tell.

Here are some of these dreamy destinations promising an amazing time.