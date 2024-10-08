Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Italian vegan pesto gnocchi with a few simple steps.

Start by creating a soft dough from mashed potatoes and flour, then shape and boil into gnocchi.

Blend fresh basil, garlic, nuts, nutritional yeast, and olive oil for a vegan pesto sauce, and toss with the cooked gnocchi.

Serve hot and enjoy this traditional Italian dish with a vegan twist! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Check out this Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:53 am Oct 08, 202411:53 am

What's the story Italian vegan pesto gnocchi blends traditional Italian cuisine with vegan principles. Originating from Italy, gnocchi, soft dough dumplings, have been a staple in Italian homes for centuries. The addition of vegan pesto introduces a fresh, herbaceous flavor, making it a perfect meal for any event. With its rich history and cultural significance, this dish promises to delight. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups of all-purpose flour, one cup of mashed potatoes (cooled), salt to taste, and water for the gnocchi dough. For vegan pesto, gather two cups fresh basil leaves, three garlic cloves, half a cup pine nuts or walnuts, half a cup nutritional yeast (for a cheesy flavor), three-quarters of a cup extra-virgin olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the gnocchi dough

Begin by combining the mashed potatoes with flour in a sizable bowl. Incorporate a pinch of salt for flavor. Slowly mix in water and start kneading to create a smooth dough. Aim for a consistency that's not too tough; a gentle touch is key here. You're aiming for gnocchi that are tender and airy, so avoid over-kneading to maintain their desired fluffiness.

Step 2

Shape and cook gnocchi

Roll sections of your dough into long snakes on a floured surface, and then cut them into one-inch pieces. Press each piece against the back of a fork to create ridges, if desired. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook gnocchi in batches until they float to the top, about two minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon.

Step 3

Make vegan pesto sauce

For the vegan pesto, add two cups of basil leaves, three garlic cloves, and half a cup of pine nuts or walnuts into a blender. Include half a cup of nutritional yeast for a cheesy taste and three-quarters of a cup of extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Blend until the mixture is smooth, ensuring all ingredients are well combined.

Step 4

Combine and serve

Toss cooked gnocchi with vegan pesto sauce until evenly coated. Serve immediately while hot for the best taste experience. Optionally, garnish with additional basil leaves or nutritional yeast before serving for an extra touch. This simple yet delicious Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe brings traditional Italian flavors into any kitchen without compromising dietary preferences or restrictions - enjoy your meal!