Chef-endorsed wholesome cookbooks for those who love food

By Anujj Trehaan 10:22 am Jun 10, 202410:22 am

What's the story In today's fast-paced world, cooking wholesome meals can be tough. Yet, the joy of creating and enjoying healthy, tasty dishes is unparalleled. This article features cookbooks endorsed by renowned chefs, offering both nutrition and flavor. These aren't just recipe collections; they're guides to understanding food's role in our health and mastering the art of making nourishing meals.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat is not just a cookbook but a cooking master class. Globally endorsed by chefs for its deep dive into the essentials of cooking, it teaches how to masterfully use salt, fat, acid, and heat to enhance any dish. The book offers easy recipes and illustrations, making it accessible for all cooking levels.

Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi has received high praise from chefs for its innovative vegetarian recipes that are full of flavor and color. Ottolenghi, a London-based chef known for his extraordinary talent in combining ingredients, offers a collection that challenges the stereotype of bland vegetarian dishes. This book is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diet without sacrificing taste.

Gjelina: Cooking from Venice, California by Travis Lett is celebrated by chefs for its approachable yet sophisticated recipes that focus on fresh produce and whole foods. From savory breakfasts to hearty dinners, Lett shares how to prepare dishes that satisfy cravings while promoting better health. This cookbook appeals to those who love comfort food but want healthier options.

The Complete Indian Instant Pot Cookbook by Chandra Ram offers an easy way into Indian cooking with the convenience of modern kitchen technology. Chefs recommend this book for its authentic flavors and straightforward instructions that make complex dishes accessible. Whether you're new to Indian cuisine or looking for ways to spice up your meal-prep routine, this cookbook provides exciting culinary adventures.