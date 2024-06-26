In brief Simplifying... In brief Coffee isn't just a morning pick-me-up, it could also be a health booster.

Studies suggest that daily coffee intake may help counteract the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even Parkinson's.

Moreover, coffee lovers may rejoice as it's linked to a lower likelihood of colorectal cancer recurrence, with three to five cups a day showing the most significant benefits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Daily coffee consumption may counteract sedentary lifestyle risks

By Simran Jeet 04:49 pm Jun 26, 202404:49 pm

What's the story In a study by Soochow University in China, scientists found that daily coffee consumption may reduce the health risks of prolonged sitting. Among over 10,000 US individuals, those with sedentary lifestyles who drank coffee daily had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Researchers noted that even regular exercise might not fully protect against the long-term health risks associated with extended sitting, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or stroke, making their findings particularly remarkable.

Key findings

Coffee nullifies sedentary lifestyle-linked mortality

The findings suggest that sedentary coffee drinkers are 1.58 times less likely to die from all causes over up to 13 years, compared to non-coffee drinkers who spend similar amounts of time sitting. Among the participants studied, those who sat for more than eight hours a day had a higher risk of death from all causes, including cardiovascular disease. However, those who consumed coffee did not experience a significant increase in the risk of death.

Coffee consumption

Coffee's protective effect and potential health benefits

While the study does not provide a definitive explanation for coffee's protective effect, previous research has linked coffee consumption to longer, healthier lives. Caffeine has been shown to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Even decaffeinated coffee contains antioxidants that may enhance metabolism and reduce inflammation. Some compounds in coffee may also protect the brain from degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's.

Future studies

Further research needed on coffee's health benefits

Despite promising associations between coffee consumption and health benefits, the precise mechanisms and optimal dosage for coffee's health benefits require further investigation. The researchers concluded that, due to coffee being a complex compound, further research is needed to explore its potential benefits. The study has been published in BMC Public Health, highlighting the potential of coffee as a simple yet effective measure to counteract the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle.

Another study

Coffee consumption linked to lower colorectal cancer recurrence

Earlier this year, a study discovered that individuals with colorectal cancer who consumed a minimum of five cups of coffee daily had a 32% lower likelihood of disease recurrence compared to those drinking fewer than two cups a day. Moreover, consuming three to five cups of coffee daily showed the most significant decrease in all-cause mortality, though the benefits decreased beyond five cups.