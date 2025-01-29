Adding a dash of sunchoke chips to your soups can elevate them from plain to gourmet.

Perfect for creamy options like potato or leek soup, these chips should be sprinkled right before serving.

This way, they stay crunchy, providing a pleasant contrast to the soup's smoothness.

The distinct crunch and taste of sunchokes will transport your dish to uncharted culinary territory, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who savors it.