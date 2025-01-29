What's the story

Khichdi, India's ultimate comfort food, traditionally pairs rice with lentils.

But with health consciousness on the rise, buckwheat khichdi is the new nutritious superstar.

This article explores the advantages of swapping rice for buckwheat, letting you enjoy a healthier khichdi without sacrificing taste.

It highlights how this simple switch can supercharge your meal, providing a healthier alternative that's just as delicious.