Crafting spicy Jamaican callaloo: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:35 am May 31, 202411:35 am

What's the story Callaloo, a staple in Jamaican cuisine, is a spicy stew made from leafy vegetables like amaranth or taro root leaves, similar to spinach. Originating from West Africa and brought to the Caribbean by Africans, this vegetarian and eggless dish is culturally significant in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, embodying resilience and adaptability. Let's start cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make spicy Jamaican Callaloo, gather one bunch of fresh callaloo leaves (about 10 ounces), washed and chopped, two tablespoons vegetable oil, one finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one diced tomato, one finely chopped Scotch bonnet pepper (seeded for less heat), half a teaspoon ground black pepper; half a teaspoon salt (to taste), and three cups vegetable broth or water.

Preparing the callaloo

Begin by warming the vegetable oil in a sizable pot over a medium flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, introduce the finely chopped onions and minced garlic into the pot. Gently saute these ingredients, stirring occasionally, until they soften and turn translucent, which should take about three minutes. This initial step is essential for establishing the foundational flavor of your callaloo stew.

Adding spices and vegetables

After sauteing onions and garlic, add the diced tomato and chopped Scotch bonnet pepper. Cook these for about two minutes until they start softening. Then, sprinkle in the black pepper and salt. This crucial step infuses the dish with its signature spicy flavor, perfectly blending the ingredients to create a rich and aromatic base for the stew.

Cooking callaloo leaves

Now it's time to add your star ingredient — the callaloo leaves. Toss them into the pot along with your choice of vegetable broth or water. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly mixed. Cover the pot with a lid and let it simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes or until the leaves are tender but still vibrant green.

Final touches

After simmering, uncover your pot and stir the contents well. Now is the time to adjust the seasoning, adding more salt if you find it necessary for your taste. Let it continue to cook uncovered for another five minutes on a low flame. This final step helps to slightly thicken the stew and intensify its flavors, making it richer and more aromatic.