Enjoy this as a main or side dish, offering a sensory delight with its creamy yuca and golden-hued garlicky sauce.

Cuban vegan yuca con mojo guide

By Anujj Trehaan 01:01 pm Nov 15, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Yuca con mojo, a classic Cuban dish, shines with its simplicity and depth of flavor. Hailing from Cuba, this Caribbean staple pairs yuca (cassava) with a vibrant garlic sauce known as mojo. Rooted in tradition and crafted with ingredients native to tropical climates, this dish has evolved to embrace modern dietary preferences, including vegan adaptations. It is ideal for anyone looking for a filling, plant-based option. Okay, time to cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make Cuban vegan yuca con mojo, you will need two pounds of yuca (fresh or frozen), water for boiling, salt to taste, six cloves of garlic (minced), 1/2 cup of olive oil, one onion (sliced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, juice of two limes, and fresh cilantro for garnish. This recipe serves up to four people.

Step 1

Preparing the yuca

Begin by peeling fresh yuca; frozen yuca typically comes pre-peeled. Cut it into chunks and place in a pot of water. Add a pinch of salt for seasoning, then bring to a boil over high heat. After it starts boiling, lower the heat to medium-low and let it simmer until the yuca is cooked through but still firm, roughly 20-30 minutes.

Step 2

Making the mojo sauce

While the yuca is cooking, you can prepare the mojo sauce. Warm half a cup of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add minced garlic and sliced onion. Saute until they become soft and fragrant. This should take around three minutes. Stir in ground cumin and cook for an additional minute. Then, remove the skillet from heat.

Step 3

Combining yuca with mojo

After draining it well—be careful, it's hot!—return it to the dry pot or put it in a serving dish that you can mix it with the sauce in without breaking it up too much. Pour the warm mojo sauce that you just made over the boiled yuca pieces, making sure each piece gets a good coating of sauce.

Step 4

Final touches

Complete the dish by drizzling fresh lime juice over the sauced-up yuca and scattering chopped cilantro on top for a final pop of freshness and color against the creamy white cassava roots soaked in the golden-hued garlicky oil. This isn't just a meal—it's a full-on sensory experience! Serve warm as a delicious side dish or as a main course with a side of salad or rice.