Curly hair care: Easy styling tricks (without heat!) to try

We all know how curly hair can be a boon and a bane at the same time. But did you know that you can score defined curls, without using heat? Yes, it's possible, but only with the right techniques and products. Heat-free styling not only keeps your hair healthy but also gives you long-lasting curl definition. Here are tips to style curly hair, sans heat.

Product application Use of curl-enhancing products Curl-enhancing products are a must for defining those gorgeous curls without using any heat. Start by applying a curl cream or gel on damp hair, distributing evenly from roots to ends. These products help in clumping the curls together, controlling frizz, and providing hold. Look for formulas with moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera or shea butter to keep your curls hydrated all day.

Plopping method Plopping technique for defined curls Plopping is a great technique for improving curl definition without using heat. After washing your hair, apply your go-to styling product, and wrap your hair gently atop your head with a cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel. Leave it wrapped for about 20 minutes for excess moisture to be soaked up while curling your hair.

Overnight braiding Braiding overnight for natural waves Braiding is the easiest way to get natural waves overnight without even touching a heat tool. Just section damp hair, and braid it tightly before bed time. The next morning, undo the braids carefully, and separate the waves with your fingers for a soft, wavy look that stays all day long.

Pineapple technique Pineapple method for preserving curls The pineapple method helps in keeping your curls intact overnight and prevents them from getting squished while you sleep. Gather all your curls at the top of your head in a loose ponytail using a scrunchie or soft band, before going to bed. This way, your curls remain intact and frizz is reduced, making it easier for you to style in the morning.