5 health myths you should stop believing 

We have grown up listening to health myths, passed on from one generation to another. While some of these may have originated from a kernel of truth, most of them are outdated or plain wrong. In this article, we will explore five common health myths and reveal the truth behind them.

Hydration facts Myth: Drinking eight glasses of water daily is essential Though it's a widely held notion that we all need to drink eight glasses of water a day, it's not entirely true. The quantity of water a person requires may differ according to age, level of activity, and the climate. However, while staying hydrated is essential, it doesn't mean that you have to drink a fixed amount daily. Foods rich in water and other drinks also help with hydration.

Joint Health Insight Myth: Cracking knuckles causes arthritis Many believe that cracking knuckles leads to arthritis, however, research doesn't back this claim. The sound made while cracking knuckles comes from gas bubbles bursting in the joint fluid, and has not been associated with arthritis development. While habitual knuckle cracking may result in reduced grip strength over time, it doesn't cause arthritis.

Vision clarification Myth: Carrots improve night vision Carrots are famous for being loaded with beta-carotene, which our body converts into vitamin A, a nutrient that keeps our eyes healthy. But eating carrots won't enhance your night vision beyond the normal unless you're deficient in vitamin A. This myth became popular during World War II as part of propaganda efforts but has no scientific backing.

Fever management advice Myth: Starving a fever helps recovery The idea that one should starve a fever is misleading and potentially harmful. When you're down with a fever due to illness/infection, your body needs energy and nutrients to fend off pathogens effectively. Eating balanced meals with sufficient fluids bolsters your immune function rather than hindering recovery.