5 health myths you should stop believing
What's the story
We have grown up listening to health myths, passed on from one generation to another. While some of these may have originated from a kernel of truth, most of them are outdated or plain wrong. In this article, we will explore five common health myths and reveal the truth behind them.
Hydration facts
Myth: Drinking eight glasses of water daily is essential
Though it's a widely held notion that we all need to drink eight glasses of water a day, it's not entirely true. The quantity of water a person requires may differ according to age, level of activity, and the climate. However, while staying hydrated is essential, it doesn't mean that you have to drink a fixed amount daily. Foods rich in water and other drinks also help with hydration.
Joint Health Insight
Myth: Cracking knuckles causes arthritis
Many believe that cracking knuckles leads to arthritis, however, research doesn't back this claim. The sound made while cracking knuckles comes from gas bubbles bursting in the joint fluid, and has not been associated with arthritis development. While habitual knuckle cracking may result in reduced grip strength over time, it doesn't cause arthritis.
Vision clarification
Myth: Carrots improve night vision
Carrots are famous for being loaded with beta-carotene, which our body converts into vitamin A, a nutrient that keeps our eyes healthy. But eating carrots won't enhance your night vision beyond the normal unless you're deficient in vitamin A. This myth became popular during World War II as part of propaganda efforts but has no scientific backing.
Fever management advice
Myth: Starving a fever helps recovery
The idea that one should starve a fever is misleading and potentially harmful. When you're down with a fever due to illness/infection, your body needs energy and nutrients to fend off pathogens effectively. Eating balanced meals with sufficient fluids bolsters your immune function rather than hindering recovery.
Behavioral understanding
Myth: Sugar causes hyperactivity in children
Over the years, numerous studies have debunked the idea that sugar consumption directly causes hyperactivity in children. While excessive sugar intake may lead to temporary spikes in energy levels due to increased blood glucose levels, followed by crashes later on—other factors like environment or lack of sleep play more significant roles in influencing behavior changes among kids than sugar alone does.