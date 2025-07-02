Stay hydrated with these infused water recipes

Infused water is a refreshing way to stay hydrated while relishing natural flavors. Adding fruits, vegetables, and herbs to water can make delicious drinks that are healthy as well as satisfying. These recipes are easy to make at home and can be customized according to your taste. Infused water not only amps up the flavor of plain water but also promotes increased water intake throughout the day.

Zesty mix Citrus and mint refreshment Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes paired with fresh mint leaves make for a colorful infusion. The citrus gives a tangy taste and mint lends a cooling effect. For making, slice one orange, one lemon, and one lime into thin rounds. Add the slices and a handful of mint leaves into a pitcher of cold water. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

Fruity fusion Berry Blast Hydration Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries add a sweet twist to your infused water. These fruits are loaded with antioxidants which can prove to be healthy. Slice five strawberries and throw in a half cup each of blueberries and raspberries into your pitcher of cold water. Let the mixture sit for a few hours or overnight to get the best flavor.

Herbal blend Cucumber basil cooler Cucumber paired with basil makes for an invigorating drink to beat the heat. Cucumber adds to the freshness, while basil gives it an aromatic touch. Thinly slice half a cucumber and mix it with 10 fresh basil leaves in your pitcher filled with cold water. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least two hours before enjoying its crisp taste.