Discover hidden medieval villages near Prague

By Anujj Trehaan 11:06 am Jul 17, 202411:06 am

What's the story Prague, a city known for its stunning architecture and rich history, is surrounded by numerous lesser-known medieval villages. These hidden gems offer a glimpse into the past, with their ancient buildings and cobblestone streets. Exploring these villages provides an authentic experience away from the bustling city life, perfect for travelers seeking tranquility and a touch of history.

Cesky Krumlov: A timeless beauty

Cesky Krumlov, located two hours from Prague, is a UNESCO World Heritage site that seems frozen in time. This picturesque village is famous for its beautiful castle perched above the Vltava River and its well-preserved Renaissance and Baroque architecture. Strolling through its winding streets feels like stepping back into the 16th century. It's an ideal spot for those looking to immerse themselves in history.

Kutna Hora: The Silver Town

Kutna Hora, once a prosperous silver mining town, now offers visitors a unique journey through its medieval past. Just an hour from Prague, this town is home to the stunning St. Barbara's Church with its intricate flying buttresses and beautiful frescoes inside. The historical town center showcases Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque buildings, making it a fascinating place to explore for architecture enthusiasts.

Telc: A storybook village

Telc, a UNESCO World Heritage site about two hours from Prague, captivates visitors with its fairy-tale charm. This village boasts one of Europe's most beautiful squares, lined with vibrant Renaissance houses featuring high gables and arcades. The serene ponds that surround Telc further enhance its storybook appearance, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Karlstejn Castle: A royal retreat

Karlstejn Castle, just 30 minutes from Prague, was founded by Charles IV in 1348. This castle, a royal treasury, sits atop a hill, surrounded by forests. Its strategic location and the stunning views it offers combine natural beauty with historical significance. A visit here promises an enchanting experience of royal past and scenic landscapes, making it a unique blend of history and nature.