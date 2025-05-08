Top drive-in beaches in India you must visit
India, with its expansive coastline, features some of the most unique drive-in beaches, promising an exhilarating experience for travelers.
These beaches allow visitors to literally drive their vehicles up to the shore, combining the best of adventure and relaxation.
Be it the tranquil getaway or a thrilling road trip stop, these beaches have got it all.
Here are India's most gorgeous drive-in beaches you can explore on your next journey.
Drive 1
Muzhappilangad Beach: A scenic drive
Muzhappilangad Beach in Kerala is one of India's most famous drive-in beaches. Spanning over 4km, it is the perfect place to drive along the sandy coast as you soak in the gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea.
The firm sand and gentle waves at the beach ensure it is safe for vehicles.
You can also taste local food at nearby eateries or partake in water sports.
Drive 2
Mandarmani Beach: A tranquil escape
Located in West Bengal, Mandarmani Beach is a serene escape from the chaos of city life.
This beach features a long stretch of motorable sand where tourists can drive along the calm waters of the Bay of Bengal.
This area is not as crowded as other tourist destinations, making it an ideal place for relaxation and recreational activities such as sunbathing and swimming.
Drive 3
Radhanagar Beach: Nature's paradise
Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is famous for its pristine beauty and crystal-clean waters.
Although it's not the most accessible by car (you are on an island, after all), you can easily rent bikes or scooters to check out this stunning beach area.
One of Asia's best beaches, Radhanagar offers stunning views and snorkeling opportunities among colorful marine life.
Drive 4
Alibaug Beach: Coastal adventure near Mumbai
If you're looking for an excellent coastal adventure, head to Maharashtra's Alibaug Beach, not far from Mumbai.
Famous for its clean sands and calm waters, the beach lets you drive along the shore while admiring the views of historic forts nearby.
The Alibaug also serves as a gateway to other attractions, such as Kolaba Fort, which can be reached on foot or vehicle during low tide.
Drive 5
Maravanthe Beach: Unique highway experience
Maravanthe Beach, near Karnataka's Kundapura town, offers travelers an unusual experience.
You can literally drive between the sea on one side and a river on another side along National Highway 66 (NH-66).
This rare geographical feature makes it even more special than other Indian beaches.
It offers scenic drives through lush greenery as well as water sports like kayaking or boating across Souparnika River beside Arabian Sea coastlines here at Maravanthe.