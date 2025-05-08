What's the story

India, with its expansive coastline, features some of the most unique drive-in beaches, promising an exhilarating experience for travelers.

These beaches allow visitors to literally drive their vehicles up to the shore, combining the best of adventure and relaxation.

Be it the tranquil getaway or a thrilling road trip stop, these beaches have got it all.

Here are India's most gorgeous drive-in beaches you can explore on your next journey.