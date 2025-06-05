What's the story

Kintsugi is a traditional Japanese art of repairing broken ceramics with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.

Not only does this technique make the item usable again, but it also beautifies it by accentuating the cracks and imperfections.

The philosophy of kintsugi accepts flaws and imperfections as part of an object's history, not something to be hidden.

This philosophy has become popular for its distinctive aesthetic and philosophical depth.