What's the story

We all know Luxembourg, the tiny European country, for its busy cities and stunning architecture.

But, what most travelers tend to miss out on are the small, picture-perfect historic villages that dot its landscape.

These quaint locales give you a glimpse of the country's incredible history and culture. And, you can experience the real Luxembourgish life, away from the tourist crowd.

Here's all about these hidden gems waiting to be explored.