Discover South Island's hidden trails

By Anujj Trehaan 12:50 pm Jul 23, 202412:50 pm

What's the story New Zealand's South Island is a paradise for hikers, offering landscapes filled with majestic mountains, pristine lakes and lush forests. While famous tracks like the Milford and Routeburn get most of the attention, there are hidden gems that provide equally breathtaking experiences without the crowds. These lesser-known hikes invite adventurers to explore the untouched beauty of South Island in solitude.

Enchanted woods

The secret forest walk

Nestled in the heart of Catlins Forest Park lies a trail not many have trodden. The Secret Forest Walk is a short but magical journey through ancient podocarp forest, where every step takes you deeper into a world that time forgot. Moss-covered trees and ferns create an enchanting atmosphere, making it an ideal hike for those looking to immerse themselves in nature's quiet.

Alpine mystery

A path less travelled

For those who seek elevation, Mount Crichton Loop Track offers an alpine adventure with stunning vistas without the strenuous effort required by more famous peaks. This moderate hike near Queenstown winds through historic mining sites and native beech forest before revealing panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu and surrounding mountains. It's a journey through history and natural beauty rolled into one.

Lake's whisper

Journey to serenity

Lake Rotoiti in Nelson Lakes National Park is renowned, yet few explore beyond its shores. The Lakehead Track offers a chance to experience the tranquility of this glacial lake intimately. This easy walk takes you along the eastern shore, through beech forests filled with birdlife, to secluded beaches ideal for reflection. It's a peaceful retreat perfect for families and solo travelers.

Hidden Valley

Through lush valleys

The Invincible Gold Mine Track, near Glenorchy, unveils one of New Zealand's most picturesque valleys leading to a historic gold mining site. This moderate hike not only delves into the country's gold rush era but also offers breathtaking views of Rees Valley and Mount Earnslaw. Hikers are rewarded with a blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty on this trail.

Oceanic Vista

Coastal cliffs adventure

For sea lovers, the Kaikoura Peninsula Walkway is a hidden coastal gem. This easy loop offers dramatic ocean views and wildlife spotting, including seals and seabirds. Walkers can enjoy cliff-top trails with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and snow-capped mountains. A unique blend of marine and mountain scenery awaits in this special New Zealand location.