Visiting Singapore? Savor these authentic dishes

Singapore is a lively city and a haven for foodies. It has a plethora of street snacks that are perfect for vegetarians. From savory to sweet, the streets of Singapore are dotted with delicacies. From these, you will get to learn about the diverse flavors and textures of vegetarian food. You can explore these snacks to soak in the local culture. And dig into delicious food without having to worry about your diet.

Popiah Savory delights: Popiah rolls A popular street snack in Singapore, popiah rolls are thin crepe-like skins, rolled with an array of ingredients. The vegetarian variety generally has shredded vegetables like carrots and turnips, bean sprouts, and lettuce. The rolls are usually accompanied by sweet sauce and chili paste for added flavor. Not only is popiah delicious, it also makes for a healthy option to binge on something light yet amazing.

Kaya toast Sweet treats: Kaya toast A staple street snack in Singapore, kaya toast is a must-have. Toasted bread slices slathered with kaya, a special coconut jam made with coconut milk, sugar, and pandan leaves, this is one of the most popular breakfast items. Often served with butter or margarine to enhance richness, kaya toast makes for a perfect sweet treat with its sweet, creamy flavor.

Murukku Crunchy munchies: Murukku Murukku is an Indian-inspired snack that has made its way into the hearts of many Singaporeans. Prepared from rice flour or chickpea flour combined with spices like cumin seeds or sesame seeds, the snack is deep-fried until crispy, golden brown perfection is achieved! This crunchy delight can be enjoyed on its own or paired alongside other dishes as part of a meal experience altogether!