Make toys for your dogs at home. It's super easy!

Upcycled household items can be used to create dog toys, which is an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to keep your furry friend entertained. Repurposing things you already have at home, you can craft engaging toys that are safe and enjoyable for your pet. It reduces waste and saves money as you avoid buying expensive store-bought toys. Here are some simple ideas to start making natural dog toys using items found around the house.

Fabric fun T-shirt tug toy Old T-shirts can easily be turned into a durable tug toy for your dog. Simply cut the shirts into long strips and braid them together tightly. Knot both ends to secure the braid, making a sturdy toy ideal for tug-of-war games. This way, you get a toy which is soft on your dog's teeth and gums, and offers hours of interactive playtime.

Ball play Tennis ball treat dispenser Repurpose an old tennis ball by turning it into a treat dispenser. Using a sharp knife, cut a small slit in the ball, just large enough for treats to fit through, but not fall out easily. Fill the ball with your dog's favorite treats or kibble, encouraging them to work for their reward as they play.

Squeaky fun Sock squeaker toy Take an unmatched sock and insert a squeaker from an old toy or buy one cheaply online. Tie a knot at the open end of the sock to keep the squeaker inside. This simple toy offers auditory stimulation that many dogs can't resist, keeping them busy during playtime.