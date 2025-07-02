Dragon fruit decoded: Nutrition facts you didn't know

Dragon fruit, or pitaya, is a bright, exotic fruit famous for its distinct look and health perks. While many love its taste and beauty, they tend to forget its nutritional benefits. In this article, we will discuss important nutrition facts about dragon fruit, highlighting why it's a must-have in your diet.

Fiber benefits High fiber content boosts digestion Dragon fruit also makes an excellent source of dietary fiber, which is essential for good digestive health. One serving can give you about seven grams of fiber, which is a significant contribution to the daily recommended intake. It also promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation due to its high fiber content. Fiber also regulates blood sugar by slowing down its absorption into the bloodstream.

Antioxidant power Rich in antioxidants for health protection This tropical fruit is loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin C, betalains, and carotenoids. These compounds protect the cell from free radical damage, lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Vitamin C also promotes immune function as well as skin health. Adding dragon fruit to your diet can boost your body's defense against oxidative stress.

Calorie count Low-calorie snack option For the calorie-conscious, dragon fruit makes for an ideal snack option, owing to its low-calorie content. A 100-gram serving packs just 60 calories while delivering essential nutrients such as vitamins B1, B2, and B3 and minerals such as iron and magnesium. This makes it a weight-friendly, nutritious option, without having to compromise on taste and nutrition.

Heart benefits Supports heart health with healthy fats Dragon fruit seeds are rich in healthy fats that promote cardiovascular health. These include omega-3 fatty acids which are known to protect the heart by lowering bad cholesterol levels (LDL) while increasing the good one (HDL). Eating omega-3-rich foods may reduce the risk of heart disease by improving overall lipid profiles in the body.