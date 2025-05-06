What's the story

Renowned for its striking red dunes, Sossusvlei in Namibia's Namib Desert, offers the opportunity to experience dune-surfing.

The towering sand formations can be an adventure-seeker's dream come true if they get to slide down the steep slopes of the dunes on specially designed boards.

The vibrant landscape and thrilling descent make it a popular choice for those seeking an adrenaline rush amidst nature's wonders.