Elevate your living room with oversized art

Oversized art pieces can transform a boring living room into something with character and a focal point that commands attention. They can completely redefine the space, making it feel more alive and engaging. Be it a bold abstract painting or a serene landscape, oversized art can elevate the aesthetic of any room. Here are various insights on how to nail oversized art in your living room decor.

Selection Choosing the right piece Selecting an oversized art piece means considering the colors and style of your room. It's important to choose the artwork that complements/contrasts your current decor in a pleasant way. For example, if your room is painted in neutral tones, a vibrant piece can add an exciting pop of color. On the flip side, for rooms painted in bold colors, go for more subdued artwork.

Positioning Placement matters The placement of an oversized art piece is vital to make the most of its impact. Ideally, it should be hung at eye-level so that it catches attention without overshadowing other elements in the room. Think of hanging it above furniture pieces like sofas or mantels, where it can act as a central focal point. Correct positioning not only beautifies but ensures the artwork blends into the space.

Harmony Balancing proportions Proportion has to be balanced when you use oversized art in your living room. The size of the artwork should be proportionate to wall space as well as furniture size to not overpower smaller elements in the room. A general rule of thumb is large pieces should take up about two-thirds to three-quarters of wall width above furniture items like couches or sideboards.

Coordination Complementary decor elements To make an oversized art piece more impactful, coordinate other decor elements around it mindfully. This could be using similar colors in cushions or throws, or choosing frames that go with other metallic accents in the space, like lamps or curtain rods. By establishing visual connections between different components of your living area with coordinated design choices, you achieve cohesive aesthetics effortlessly.