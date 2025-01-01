Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your ulnar nerve function with five simple exercises: finger flexing and extending, nerve gliding, elbow bends, wrist flexor stretches, and shoulder blade squeezes.

These exercises, which can be done anywhere, help increase blood flow, alleviate stiffness, strengthen muscles, and improve posture, all while reducing strain on the nerve.

Elevating ulnar nerve function with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 04:22 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story The ulnar nerve plays a vital role in arm function, providing sensation to the forearm and parts of the hand. However, it can become compressed or irritated, resulting in conditions like cubital tunnel syndrome. Strengthening and optimizing ulnar nerve function through targeted exercises can help reduce symptoms and improve overall arm performance. This article details five effective exercises specifically aimed at promoting ulnar nerve health.

Flexibility

Flex and extend your fingers

Regularly flexing and extending your fingers can help increase blood flow around the ulnar nerve, which can facilitate healing and improve function. Simply make a fist, then stretch your fingers out as wide as you can. Hold each position for five seconds, and repeat 10 times. This exercise can be performed anywhere and doesn't require any equipment.

Mobility

Nerve gliding exercises

Nerve gliding exercises help nerves move more freely within their surrounding tissues, alleviating stiffness and discomfort. For the ulnar nerve, extend your arm out to the side with your palm facing up. Slowly bend your elbow while keeping your fingers straight until you feel a gentle stretch along your inner forearm. Repeat this movement 10 times on each arm once a day.

Strength

Elbow bends

Strong muscles around the ulnar nerve support its function. Stand or sit with your arms at your sides and elbows bent at 90 degrees. Slowly bend your elbows to bring your hands toward your shoulders, then extend them back down. Do this exercise 15 times in two sets every other day.

Stretching

Wrist flexor stretch

Tight forearm muscles can put pressure on the ulnar nerve. To do a wrist flexor stretch, hold one arm out in front of you, palm down. Then, use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of your outstretched hand. You should feel a stretch on the underside of your forearm. Hold for 15-30 seconds, and repeat three times on each side.

Posture

Shoulder blade squeeze

To alleviate ulnar nerve tension, enhance your posture by sitting or standing tall, then draw your shoulder blades together as if holding a pencil between them. Avoid lifting your shoulders up. Maintain this position for five seconds, then relax. Repeat this exercise 10-12 times. This exercise strengthens your back muscles, promoting improved posture and reducing strain.