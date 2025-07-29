Visiting Thailand? Try these authentic dishes

Thailand is famous for its lively street food culture, serving a variety of flavors and textures. If you're looking for vegetarian options, the country won't disappoint you. From savory to sweet, Thai vegetarian snacks are as much diverse as they are delicious. Here are some must-try vegetarian treats that capture the true essence of Thai cuisine without making any compromises with taste or authenticity.

Crunchy bites Crispy spring rolls delight Crispy spring rolls are a staple of Thai cuisine, usually stuffed with a medley of veggies like cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms. The rolls are wrapped in thin rice paper and deep-fried till golden brown. The rolls are usually accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce that goes well with their crunchy texture. A favorite street food item, these spring rolls make an irresistible snack option with their amazing medley of flavors.

Sweet indulgence Mango sticky rice sensation Mango sticky rice is another much-loved Thai dessert that also makes for a great snack. It consists of glutinous rice boiled with coconut milk and sugar, and ripe mango slices on top. The dish is sometimes sprinkled with sesame seeds or mung beans for the texture. The creamy sweetness of the coconut-stuffed rice is a perfect match with the juicy mango, making for a refreshing yet indulgent combo.

Tangy twist Spicy papaya salad zest Popularly known as Som Tum, spicy papaya salad is a colorful dish prepared from shredded green papaya tossed with tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, and lime juice. It is flavored with chili peppers to give an extra punch of heat. This salad serves a perfect balance of spicy and tangy flavors that wake up your taste buds while giving a healthy dose of vitamins from fresh produce.