Embrace the serenity of Arctic Circle wilderness, Finland

By Anujj Trehaan 01:47 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story The Arctic Circle Wilderness in Finland offers a unique blend of serene landscapes, untouched nature, and thrilling outdoor activities. This destination is perfect for those seeking an escape into the wild, with opportunities to witness the northern lights, explore vast forests, and encounter local wildlife. The region's distinct seasons provide varied experiences, from winter wonderlands to midnight sun in summer.

Aurora hunting

Chase the northern lights

Witnessing the aurora borealis, or northern lights, is magical in the Arctic Circle. Best seen from late September to early April, visitors should venture away from city lights on clear nights. Auroras are unpredictable, but when they appear, they create an unforgettable spectacle of colors dancing across the sky. Patience is key to experiencing this natural wonder.

Husky safari

Explore on husky sleds

Exploring the snowy landscapes on a husky sled is an exhilarating way to experience the Arctic wilderness. These safaris range from short rides to multi-day expeditions where you can mush your own team of dogs through frozen forests and over icy lakes. It's not only an adventure but also a chance to connect with these incredible animals and learn about their care and training.

Cultural experience

Immerse in Sami culture

The Sami people are indigenous to this region and have a rich cultural heritage tied to the Arctic environment. Visitors can learn about Sami traditions by visiting local communities, experiencing traditional music and storytelling sessions, or trying out reindeer sledding. It's a unique opportunity to gain insight into how people have lived in harmony with nature for centuries.

Summer trails

Hike under midnight sun

During summer months, when the sun never sets below the horizon, hiking trails across Lapland offer breathtaking views under unique lighting conditions—the Midnight Sun. Trails vary from easy walks suitable for families to challenging treks for experienced hikers. This phenomenon provides 24 hours of daylight making it possible to enjoy outdoor activities at any hour—truly a natural marvel not to be missed.