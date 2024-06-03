Next Article

Calling all stargazers

You can't miss this stargazing adventure in Atacama, Chile

By Anujj Trehaan 01:41 pm Jun 03, 202401:41 pm

What's the story The Atacama Desert in Chile is renowned for having one of the clearest night skies on our planet. Situated at a high altitude, this desert is characterized by its extremely dry air and minimal light pollution, creating perfect conditions for stargazing. Every night, visitors from various parts of the globe gather here to experience the stunning celestial displays that the sky generously offers.

Observatory tour

Visit ALMA Observatory

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, is an essential astronomical observatory worldwide. Situated at 5,000 meters above sea level, it provides guided tours for those interested in space exploration and observing the cosmos through cutting-edge telescopes. While the tours are free of charge, they are in high demand and require visitors to book in advance to secure a spot.

Moon Valley

Explore Moon Valley by day

While the night sky gets most of the attention, don't miss exploring Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley) during daylight. Its lunar-like landscapes offer incredible views and photo opportunities. The valley is accessible by car or through guided tours from nearby San Pedro de Atacama. Hiking through this area provides a unique perspective on our planet's natural wonders.

Photography class

Night sky photography workshops

For those keen on capturing Atacama's night sky, photography workshops are offered. Suitable for all skill levels, these classes teach essential techniques for astrophotography. Under expert guidance, participants will learn how to effectively use their cameras to capture the beauty of galaxies, stars and planets. This is a unique opportunity to bring home your own stellar images of the cosmos.

Local culture

Cultural experience with local communities

Deepen your visit by engaging with the Lickan-Antay communities, who have thrived in this region for thousands of years. They host cultural tours featuring storytelling under the stars, traditional music performances, and insights into their ancestral cosmos connection. This enriching experience offers a glimpse into their profound heritage and the unique way they relate to the universe.