Emma Watson, known for her advocacy for women's rights, has recommended a selection of empowering books.

and 'Women Who Run With The Wolves' by Clarissa Pinkola Estes, a collection of myths about women's strength and creativity.

Emma Watson's empowering book selections

By Anujj Trehaan 01:18 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has also made a name for herself as an advocate for women's rights and literacy. Over the years, she has recommended a variety of books that have inspired her, and hopes they inspire others too. This article explores some of those empowering book selections.

Dystopia

'The Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, chosen by Emma Watson for Our Shared Shelf, is a dystopian novel exploring power, gender, and control. It portrays a totalitarian society where women are deprived of their rights and forced into servitude. This narrative serves as a potent reminder of the vital importance of advocating for women's autonomy and freedom.

Graphic memoir

'Persepolis' by Marjane Satrapi

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi is a graphic memoir that narrates her childhood and early adult years in Iran, during and after the Islamic Revolution. This book offers insights into the complexities of life under oppressive regimes, emphasizing the resilience of the human spirit. Emma Watson praised Persepolis for its honest portrayal of Iranian life, highlighting its ability to foster empathy and understanding among readers.

Autobiography

'Mom & Me & Mom' by Maya Angelou

In Mom & Me & Mom, Maya Angelou recounts her journey with her mother, Vivian Baxter. The book delves into themes of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Emma Watson admires Angelou's ability to share deeply personal stories with grace and wisdom. This autobiography not only celebrates the bond between mother and daughter but also showcases Angelou's growth as an individual.

Global issues

'Half the Sky' by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl Wudunn

Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn offers a compelling look at the adversities women encounter globally. It also spotlights the inspiring stories of women who have overcome these challenges to make significant impacts in their communities. Emma Watson champions this book for its powerful narrative on empowering women, aiming for global progress.

Mythology

'Women Who Run With The Wolves' by Clarissa Pinkola Estes

In Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes embarks on an exploration of myths and stories from a variety of cultures. Her goal is to uncover universal truths about the strength and creativity inherent in women. Emma Watson was deeply captivated by Estes' insightful interpretations, viewing these narratives as vital tools for better understanding oneself while navigating through life's myriad challenges.