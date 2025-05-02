What's the story

Cooled rice water is a simple yet cheap trick to boost the health of your plants. This natural byproduct of cooking rice is packed with nutrients that can be absorbed by plants.

Using cooled rice water, gardeners can enrich soil, promote growth, and make the plants more resistant to pests.

The method is not just affordable, but also green, making it an ideal choice to keep healthy plants without resorting to chemical fertilizers.