What's the story

Africa gives you the unique opportunity to experience some of the most diverse landscapes across the continent- on thrilling desert zip-lines.

These zip-lines let you glide over breathtaking terrains, giving you an exhilarating view of the continent's vast deserts.

From Sahara to the arid Namib, these zip-line experiences blend excitement with breathtaking views.

Here's a look at some of the most electrifying desert zip-line adventures across Africa.