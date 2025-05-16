Zip-lining in desert? Here's where to go
What's the story
Africa gives you the unique opportunity to experience some of the most diverse landscapes across the continent- on thrilling desert zip-lines.
These zip-lines let you glide over breathtaking terrains, giving you an exhilarating view of the continent's vast deserts.
From Sahara to the arid Namib, these zip-line experiences blend excitement with breathtaking views.
Here's a look at some of the most electrifying desert zip-line adventures across Africa.
Sahara thrill
Sahara Desert Zip-Line Adventure
The Sahara Desert is home to one of Africa's most thrilling zip-line experiences. Stretching over dunes and rocky landscapes, this adventure offers a bird's-eye view of one of the world's largest deserts.
Expect long stretches that give you enough time to soak in the scenery below. The thrill comes not just from the speed but also from seeing the vastness and beauty of this iconic desert.
Namib Glide
Namib Desert zip-line experience
In Namibia, adventurers can zip-line through the Namib Desert.
Famous for its towering sand dunes and unique red sands, this place makes a stunning backdrop for any thrill-seeker.
The ride gives sweeping views over endless dunes and rare glimpses of wildlife adapted to this harsh environment.
It's an unforgettable way to appreciate one of Earth's oldest deserts.
Kalahari Soar
Kalahari Desert Zip-Line Journey
The Kalahari Desert offers yet another thrilling opportunity for those who love zip-lining.
This semi-arid area has various ecosystems that are best viewed from the sky.
The Kalahari's distinctive topography with salt pans, savannahs, and sporadic vegetation makes for a diverse visual experience as you fly across it.
This adventure merges speed with breathtaking natural beauty.
Erg Chebbi flight
Erg Chebbi Dunes zip-line ride
Located in Morocco, Erg Chebbi is well-known for its breathtaking sand dunes that rise as high as 150 meters (about 492 feet).
A zip-line ride here gives adventurers a chance to fly over these golden peaks.
They get panoramic views that stretch into Algeria's horizon on clear days—a truly mesmerizing sight.
This captures North Africa's enchanting allure without leaving solid ground behind entirely!