What's the story

Delhi, a city that epitomizes culture and history, serves a plethora of vegetarian street breakfast options that are tasty and easy on the pocket.

These breakfast classics are not just a favorite among the Delhites, but also among tourists who want to savor the taste of India.

Spicy or sweet, these dishes are the perfect way to start your day.

Here are 5 must-have vegetarian street breakfasts in Delhi that guarantee a delicious ride.