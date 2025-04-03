Savor Delhi's best vegetarian street breakfasts
What's the story
Delhi, a city that epitomizes culture and history, serves a plethora of vegetarian street breakfast options that are tasty and easy on the pocket.
These breakfast classics are not just a favorite among the Delhites, but also among tourists who want to savor the taste of India.
Spicy or sweet, these dishes are the perfect way to start your day.
Here are 5 must-have vegetarian street breakfasts in Delhi that guarantee a delicious ride.
Spicy treat
Chole bhature: A spicy delight
Chole Bhature is a North Indian favorite made of spicy chickpeas and deep-fried bread known as bhature.
Not only is this filling dish served with pickles and onions, enhancing its taste, but it is also available at most of the street stalls throughout Delhi, making it a go-to dish for people who love bold spices and rich textures.
Comfort food
Aloo puri: Simple yet satisfying
Another favorite breakfast option, aloo puri consists of a savory potato curry and fluffy puffed puris.
The softness of potatoes cooked in a blend of aromatic spices and crisp puris make this dish a treat.
It is usually paired with yogurt or pickle, adding an element of flavor.
This simple meal is a staple at several street food stalls in Delhi and suits all taste buds.
Flatbread feast
Paratha: Versatile flatbread feast
Parathas are versatile flatbreads stuffed with some of the most delicious fillings- potatoes, paneer, radish, etc.
Cooked on a griddle with ghee or oil till they are golden brown, the parathas provide a satisfying crunch and delicious fillings inside.
Hot from roadside stalls or small eateries across Delhi, parathas make for an amazing breakfast option.
Rice delight
Poha: Light and flavorful rice dish
Poha is essentially flattened rice lightly cooked with turmeric powder and generously garnished using peanuts along with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice squeezed on top before serving up hot!
This light yet tasty dish energizes you without weighing you down—perfect if you want something less greasy than other offerings available around town during morning hours when hunger strikes early on.
Southern touch
Idli sambhar: South Indian classic in North India
Idli sambhar brings southern flavors right into heartland north India in the form of soft steamed rice cakes called idlis served along with tangy lentil soup called sambhar.
Packed with vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, etc., these are cooked together until they soften enough so every bite melts away effortlessly inside the mouth, leaving behind a lingering warmth long after the last spoonful has been savored completely!