Exploring Edinburgh's magical Harry Potter sites

May 28, 2024

What's the story Edinburgh, the picturesque capital of Scotland, is steeped in history and charm. It's also famously known as the birthplace of the Harry Potter series, where J.K. Rowling penned much of her early work. For fans of the series or those curious about its origins, a tour around Edinburgh's historic Harry Potter landmarks offers a unique and enchanting experience.

Elephant House Café

The birthplace of Harry Potter

The Elephant House Cafe claims fame as the spot where J.K. Rowling spent many hours writing over cups of coffee. With views overlooking Edinburgh Castle, it's easy to see where she might have found some of her inspiration for Hogwarts. Visitors can enjoy a warm beverage and soak in the atmosphere that helped birth one of the most beloved book series in history.

Victoria Street

A real-life Diagon Alley

Just a short walk from the cafe is Victoria Street, widely believed to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley. This colorful and winding street is lined with independent shops that could easily belong in the wizarding world. From boutiques selling quirky items to specialty food stores, it's a must-visit for anyone wanting to step into a real-life magical shopping street.

Greyfriars Kirkyard

Where Tom Riddle rests

Greyfairs Kirkyard is not just any cemetery; it serves as the resting place for Thomas Riddell's grave. Fans widely speculate that this inspired the name of Rowling's character, Tom Riddle. A walk through this historic graveyard does more than connect visitors with Edinburgh's ancient past; it also provides a tangible link to one of Harry Potter's most notorious characters, enriching the experience.

George Heriot's School

Hogwarts' inspiration

George Heriot's School, with its four distinctive towers and central courtyard, strikingly resembles Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It is not open for public tours on a daily basis as it remains an operational school. However, the exterior view still captivates fans and onlookers from a distance, igniting imaginations about the mysteries that lie within its walls, much like the fictional Hogwarts.