Love chickpeas? You must try these recipes

Chickpeas are the go-to ingredient for making filling vegetarian dinners. They're protein- and fiber-packed, making them perfect for anyone looking to eat healthy. Whether you like them in salads, stews, or even curries, chickpeas can do it all. Here are five lip-smacking recipes that prove just how versatile this humble legume can be.

Curry delight Chickpea and spinach curry This dish has chickpeas teaming up with fresh spinach in a rich tomato-based sauce. The spices used in this curry add depth and warmth, making it just perfect for cooler evenings. Serve it over steamed rice or with warm naan bread for a complete meal. The combination of chickpeas and spinach not only provides essential nutrients but also creates a hearty texture that's filling and satisfying.

Salad sensation Roasted chickpea salad Roasted chickpeas add a lovely crunch to this vibrant salad loaded with colorful vegetables like bell peppers, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Tossed in a tangy lemon dressing, this one is refreshing yet hearty enough to be a main course. Not only do the chickpeas' natural flavors intensify with the roasting process, they also provide a pleasant contrast to the crisp veggies.

Stew comfort Chickpea stew with vegetables A A comforting stew made by simmering chickpeas with carrots, potatoes, and celery in vegetable broth creates an inviting aroma that fills your kitchen. This one-pot wonder is easy to prepare and perfect for batch cooking or freezing leftovers for later use. The combination of tender vegetables alongside hearty chickpeas makes it ideal when you need something nourishing on busy days.

Pepper perfection Mediterranean stuffed peppers Bell peppers stuffed with a seasoned chickpea mix bring Mediterranean flavors to your table. These are then baked until tender and topped with crumbled feta cheese. Serve them hot from the oven, allowing them to cool slightly if needed. Caution is advised to avoid discomfort from the heat. Safety first, always remember.