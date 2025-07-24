Bored with your regular hairstyle? Try these!

Updos are a classic way to add some elegance and sophistication to any look. Be it a formal event or just a desire to switch up your everyday style, classic updos can change your look with little to no effort. Apart from keeping your hair in place, these hairstyles also give you a versatility for different occasions. Here are five classic updos that can elevate your hairstyle game and make you stand out effortlessly.

French twist The timeless French twist The French twist is a classy hairstyle that has been in vogue for decades. The hair is twisted upwards and secured at the back of the head, forming an elegant roll. It looks best on medium to long hair and can be accessorized with pins/combs for added flair. The French twist is ideal for formal events, providing a polished look to evening gowns/cocktail dresses.

Chignon bun Elegant chignon bun The chignon bun is another classic updo which screams grace and simplicity. In this, the hair is gathered into a low bun at the nape of the neck, usually secured with bobby pins or an elastic band. The chignon is versatile enough for casual outings and formal occasions, which is why it is a go-to choice for many women. It goes well with both sleek outfits and more relaxed attire.

Top knot Sleek top knot style The top knot mixes modern flair with traditional updos for a chic look. Simply start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail and then twist it into a knot at the crown. Secure it with pins or an elastic band. This style is apt for all hair types and lengths and is perfect when you're short on time but still want to look polished.

Braided crown Braided crown updo For all those fancy for intricate styles, the braided crown updo is just perfect. Begin by parting hair at the temples and braid them towards the back. Once the braids meet, secure them with the help of pins. This style gives a makeover to your look instantly, enhancing your beauty with ease every time.