5 Paraguayan wedding traditions you'll love

From the richness of culture to the uniqueness of customs, Paraguayan weddings are a treat to witness. Not only do they signify the union between two people but also a celebration of the family, community, and heritage. With symbolic rituals and colorful festivities, Paraguayan weddings are a fascinating insight to the cultural tapestry of the country. Here, we take a look at five endearing and unique traditions that make Paraguayan weddings special.

Blessing ritual The 'Tupasy' blessing In several Paraguayan weddings, the tupasy blessing forms a significant part of the ceremony. Here, blessings from tupasy, a protective figure in Guarani culture, are called upon. The couple receives blessings to prosper and lead a happy married life. This ritual highlights the essence of spiritual guidance and protection as they step into a new path together.

Wedding dress Traditional attire with Nanduti lace Paraguayan brides also wear dresses embellished with Nanduti lace, which is a traditional lace-making technique from Paraguay. The exquisite lacework not only adds to the bridal attire but also reflects the local craftsmanship beautifully. The use of Nanduti lace reflects cultural pride and links modern-day celebrations with historical artistry.

Symbolic ceremony The 'Ceremonia de la Cana' ritual Another interesting tradition is the Ceremonia de la Cana. In this, sugarcane takes center stage in wedding rituals. Couples share sugarcane during this ceremony as a symbol of sweetness and unity in their marriage. It symbolizes hope for a harmonious relationship filled with joy and mutual respect.

Festive dance Dance of the Gallopa The Gallopa dance is a high-energy folk dance that is performed at wedding celebrations in Paraguay. Guests come together to perform this fun-filled dance that epitomizes the joyousness and camaraderie at these occasions. It is both a source of entertainment for guests, as well as a communique of happiness for the newly-weds.