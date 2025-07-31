Do these 5 elbow exercises today

Improving elbow joint flexibility is crucial to maintain a full range of motion and prevent injuries. Whether you are an athlete or someone looking to improve day-to-day activities, including certain exercises can help. These exercises target stretching and strengthening the muscles around the elbow, improving flexibility and function. Here are five effective exercises that could help improve your elbow joint flexibility.

Stretch 1 Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the forearm muscles that attach to the elbow. To do this, extend one arm in front of yourself, palm facing up. With your other hand, gently pull back on your fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold this position for about 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.

Stretch 2 Wrist extensor stretch While the wrist flexor stretch targets the forearm on the side of the wrist, this exercise targets the opposite side. Extend one arm (palm facing down) and use the other hand to gently push down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating on the other arm.

Stretch 3 Tricep stretch The tricep stretch loosens up muscles at the back of your upper arm, affecting elbow movement. Raise one arm overhead and bend it so that your hand reaches down towards your upper back. Using your other hand, gently push on the bent elbow until you feel a stretch in your triceps area. Hold for 15-30 seconds before switching sides.

Strengthen 1 Bicep curl with resistance band Using a resistance band can help strengthen muscles around the elbow, while also improving flexibility over time. Stand on one end of a resistance band while holding onto its handle with an underhand grip. Keep elbows close by sides as you curl hands towards shoulders, then slowly lower them back down again without locking elbows completely straight between repetitions.