5 shoulder exercises you must do daily

Improving shoulder blade mobility is essential for maintaining a healthy upper body and preventing injuries. The shoulder blades, or scapulae, play a crucial role in various movements and activities. Enhancing their mobility can lead to better posture, an increased range of motion, and reduced discomfort. Here are five exercises designed to refine shoulder blade mobility effectively.

Wall slides Scapular wall slides Scapular wall slides are another effective exercise for improving shoulder blade mobility. Stand with your back against a wall (head, shoulders, lower back touching the surface). With elbows bent at 90 degrees and arms raised to shoulder height, slide your arms up while keeping them against the wall. This improves scapular upward rotation and strengthens the muscles around the shoulder blades.

Squeeze exercise Shoulder blade squeeze The shoulder blade squeeze targets the muscles between the scapulae to increase stability and mobility. Sit or stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed. Gently pull your shoulder blades together as if trying to hold a pencil between them. Hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat several times to strengthen these muscles and improve overall scapular function.

Cat-cow stretch Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases flexibility in the spine and shoulders, while improving scapular mobility. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting the head slightly. Exhale as you round your spine (cat position), tucking chin toward chest. This fluid motion helps loosen tightness around the scapulae.

Arm circles exercise Arm circles Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise for enhancing shoulder mobility, engaging muscles around the scapula. Stand with feet hip-width apart, extend arms parallel to the ground, and start making small circles forward. Gradually increase the size of the circles without causing discomfort. This exercise increases the range of motion in both shoulders simultaneously.