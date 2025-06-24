Do these quick shoulder exercises today

Improving shoulder mobility and strength is crucial for maintaining overall upper body health. Shoulders are involved in several daily activities, from lifting objects to reaching overhead. Regular exercises can improve flexibility, lessen the risk of injury, and boost strength. Here are five exercises that can be added to your routine to improve shoulder mobility and strength effectively.

Arm circles Arm circles for flexibility Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise to enhance shoulder flexibility. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, extending arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually making the circles bigger. Do this movement in both clockwise and anti-clockwise direction for about thirty seconds each way. This exercise warms up the shoulders and improves range of motion.

Shoulder press Shoulder press for strength The shoulder press is a basic exercise to build shoulder strength. Using dumbbells or resistance bands, start with weights at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights upwards until arms are fully extended above your head and slowly lower them back to starting position. Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions. This exercise works multiple muscles around the shoulders.

Wall angels Wall angels for posture improvement Wall angels improve your posture by engaging different muscles around your shoulders and upper back. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it, ensuring your lower back touches the wall throughout the movement. Raise arms to form a "W" shape against the wall; then slide them up into a "Y" shape while keeping elbows touching or as close as possible before returning down slowly, repeating this 10 times per set.