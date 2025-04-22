Love pumpkin? You'll enjoy these dishes
What's the story
As the leaves turn and the air turns crisp, autumn beckons us to cozy evenings with comforting meals.
Pumpkins, an epitome of this season, provide an ideal ingredient for a range of dishes.
Be it soups or desserts, pumpkins can be converted into delicious culinary wonders.
Here are five exotic pumpkin recipes that will give warmth and flavors to your autumn evenings.
Creamy delight
Spiced pumpkin soup with coconut milk
This spiced pumpkin soup marries the rich taste of coconut milk with the punchy flavors of aromatic spices like cumin and coriander.
The creaminess comes from blending roasted pumpkin with coconut milk to form a smooth mixture.
Top with fresh cilantro or mint for an added burst of freshness.
This makes for an excellent starter or a light meal by itself.
Savory comfort
Pumpkin risotto with sage
Pumpkin risotto gives a savory twist to traditional risotto by adding pureed pumpkin to the dish.
The sweetness of the pumpkin goes beautifully with the earthy flavor of sage, while the Parmesan cheese adds depth and creaminess.
Stirring continuously ensures that the rice absorbs all flavors evenly, making it a comforting dish for chilly nights.
Exotic fusion
Thai pumpkin curry
Thai pumpkin curry is an exotic fusion of sweet pumpkins and spicy Thai curry paste. It is cooked in coconut milk, which makes the curry creamy and flavorful.
Adding vegetables such as bell peppers or peas can give an extra bite and color to the dish.
This dish tastes best with a serving of steamed rice or noodles to get the full flavor.
Sweet indulgence
Pumpkin pancakes with maple syrup
Pumpkin pancakes make for a perfect sweet treat for autumn evenings, be it for breakfast or dessert.
These pancakes are made by blending pureed pumpkin into pancake batter, along with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Fluffy yet moist inside when cooked properly on medium heat until golden brown outside, serve them hot, generously drizzled with maple syrup over each stack!