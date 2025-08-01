5 garlic recipes you need to try

Garlic has the ability to enhance the flavor of almost anything. The pungent smell and unique taste of garlic makes it a kitchen essential across the globe. Be it a pro or a novice, having a couple of garlic recipes up your sleeve can be of great help. Here are five such garlic-based recipes that are easy to make and sure to wow your loved ones.

Classic garlic bread Garlic bread is a classic favorite which goes with just about anything. To prepare, combine softened butter with minced garlic and finely chopped parsley. Generously spread the mixture over slices of baguette or any crusty bread you prefer. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown, which usually takes around 10 minutes. This recipe is ideal to serve with pasta dishes or as an appetizer.

Garlic mashed potatoes Garlic mashed potatoes provide a flavorful twist to the classic side dish. Boil peeled potatoes until tender, then mash them with roasted garlic cloves for depth of flavor. Add butter, milk, salt, and pepper to get a creamy consistency. The dish goes beautifully with roasted vegetables or grilled items.

Spaghetti aglio e olio Spaghetti aglio e olio is an Italian classic known for its simplicity and rich taste. Cook spaghetti according to package instructions while sauteing sliced garlic in olive oil over medium heat until golden brown. Add red pepper flakes for some heat if desired, then toss the cooked pasta in the garlic-infused oil along with chopped parsley before serving.

Roasted garlic hummus Roasted garlic hummus makes for a great dip as it combines chickpeas with the sweet nuttiness of roasted garlic cloves. Simply blend together canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and roasted garlic until smooth in a food processor or blender. Enjoy this creamy hummus with pita bread or fresh vegetables for dipping.